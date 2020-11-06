American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 772,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 230,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

