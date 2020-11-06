Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) versus Firemans Contractors (NYSE:FRCN) Financial Analysis

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameresco and Firemans Contractors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $866.93 million 2.31 $44.44 million $0.83 50.58 Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Firemans Contractors.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 4.36% 11.00% 3.46% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ameresco and Firemans Contractors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 0 6 0 3.00 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameresco currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Ameresco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Volatility and Risk

Ameresco has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firemans Contractors has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Ameresco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameresco beats Firemans Contractors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides integrated- photovoltaic (PV) and consulting, and enterprise energy management services; sells solar PV energy products and systems; and owns and operates a wind power project located in County Kerry, Ireland. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 99 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

