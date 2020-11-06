Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.