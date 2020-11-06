Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MO opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

