Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.