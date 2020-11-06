Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.27-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $146-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.52 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.65 EPS.

NYSE:AYX opened at $144.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -336.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.07.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $137,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,456 shares of company stock worth $14,627,306. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

