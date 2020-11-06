Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $481-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475 million.Alteryx also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS.

Shares of AYX opened at $144.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.07.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $211,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,456 shares of company stock valued at $14,627,306. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

