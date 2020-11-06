Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.05 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,763.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,793.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,530.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

