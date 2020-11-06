Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$43.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$33.13 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,398,465.96.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

