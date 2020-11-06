AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:AB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

