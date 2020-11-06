Alliance Global Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB)

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.66 million.

