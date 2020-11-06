Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.31.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $138.94 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $7,873,567.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,719 shares of company stock worth $23,839,867 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after buying an additional 136,257 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.