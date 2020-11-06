Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.42.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $287.75 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

