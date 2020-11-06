Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.43). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,751.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,540 shares of company stock worth $808,048 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

