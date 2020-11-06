Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

