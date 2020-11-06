Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.68 ($90.21).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €70.38 ($82.80) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.36. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.