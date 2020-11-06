Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 221,463 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after buying an additional 152,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $303.34 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day moving average of $268.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

