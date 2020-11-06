Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $3.65 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

