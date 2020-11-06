Agora (NYSEMKT:API) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora (NYSEMKT:API) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on API. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.