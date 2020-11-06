Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,046,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,777,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,312,000 after buying an additional 405,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

AEM opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

