AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.