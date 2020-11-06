ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGESY. Berenberg Bank upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $60.83.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

