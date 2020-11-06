Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 74,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

AJRD stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

