AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

AER stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in AerCap by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in AerCap by 79.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AerCap by 111.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

