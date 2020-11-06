Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) PT Set at C$22.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARE. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.38.

Get Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) alerts:

TSE ARE opened at C$14.65 on Monday. Aecon Group Inc. has a one year low of C$10.94 and a one year high of C$19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $877.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.