Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.18 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $982.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $99,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,790,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,776,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,312,000 after purchasing an additional 668,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 219,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 232,819 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

