Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMD's Q3 results benefited from solid uptake of Ryzen and EPYC server processors, courtesy of increasing proliferation of AI and ML in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain. Moreover, the Xilinx acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Growing clout of AMD’s products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, remains a key catalyst. Also, partnerships with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com are opening newer business avenues. Notably, shares of AMD have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, broad-based macroeconomic weakness owing to coronavirus crisis is likely to put pressure on desktop processor-related sales. Increasing spend on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel are likely to dent margins at least in near term.”

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.77.

AMD stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.