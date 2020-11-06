Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-2.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.126 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-$2.96 EPS.

ATGE opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

