Adam P. Godfrey Sells 613,750 Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $7,831,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IMXI opened at $15.69 on Friday. International Money Express Inc has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $597.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.38.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

