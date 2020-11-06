Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

