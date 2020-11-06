Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

