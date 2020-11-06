Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) PT Raised to $6.00 at MKM Partners

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $3.33 on Monday. Acreage has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.