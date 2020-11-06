Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $40.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.92. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.