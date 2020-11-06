Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $38.57 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 547,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,264,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,377,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

