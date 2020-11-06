Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.