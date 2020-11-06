AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $21.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

