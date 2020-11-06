A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.05% of A10 Networks worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,429 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 109.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 343,045 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in A10 Networks by 148.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 730.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE ATEN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $576.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 0.86. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

