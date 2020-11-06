A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMKBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

