A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 70,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 78,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.