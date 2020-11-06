9,449 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 68.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Federal Signal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:FSS opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

