7,771 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

