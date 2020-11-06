580 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $154,686,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $53,952,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $40,682,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 421,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

