3,385 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 33.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EHTH opened at $74.09 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

