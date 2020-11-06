2,680 Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,026 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,639 shares of company stock worth $2,636,281 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

