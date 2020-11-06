192,401 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 70.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,126,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

