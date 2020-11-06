10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $968,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TXG opened at $148.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,562,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 234.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 636,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 445,983 shares in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

