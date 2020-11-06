10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $968,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TXG opened at $148.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05.
10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,562,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 234.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 636,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 445,983 shares in the last quarter.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.
