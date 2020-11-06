-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($6.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. BidaskClub cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $53,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,855.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $669,466 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.