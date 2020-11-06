$0.50 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

