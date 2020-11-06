$0.41 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03.

PCB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Insiders purchased a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $128,189 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

