$0.41 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE PCB opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $128,189.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 58.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 63.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

